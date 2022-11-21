Ballarat's Designfest a huge success

After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Garden Designfest was back in full swing with promising crowd numbers at the weekend.
The event, which included eight gardens on exhibition in the Ballarat region, was a collaborative effort between the Rotary Clubs of Ballarat West and Kew as well as the Friends of Ballarat Botanical Gardens.
Rotary Club of Kew president elect Lyn Mortimer who travelled down to Ballarat for the showcase said it was "spectacular" to have attendees after not being able to run the festival in 2020.
"People were ready to come out and despite the showers people were here with their raincoats and umbrellas making the most it," Ms Mortimer said.
It is estimated there were more than 100 patrons over the two weekends.
Funds raised from the event will go towards Youth Suicide Awareness, a community service project managed by Rotary.
It will also support the Ballarat Botanical Gardens' fernery.
Garden Designfest began in 2004 in Melbourne and was expanded to include regional areas several years ago.
This year more than 30 gardens were involved in the exhibition including those from Ballarat central, Ballarat North, Buninyong, Cardigan, Creswick and Scotsburn.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.