Big weekend

Wet, windy weather failed to deter crowds from two of Ballarat's biggest single-day events which on the weekend made a return to full strength following two years of restrictions.
About 6000 people frocked up, and at the last minute added an umbrella to their outfits, to enjoy the Ballarat Cup on Saturday and on Sunday hundreds of runners and walkers braved the chilly morning at Victoria Park to take part in the Ballarat Foundation's Run for a Cause 2022.
While numbers at both events were slightly down on expectations because of the weather, there was no hint of the COVID restrictions that curbed numbers at the Cup, or saw the Run for a Cause go virtual, over the past two years.
"To see people's enthusiasm to be back at the track enjoying the cup atmosphere is a real positive for us," said Ballarat Turf Club chief executive Belinda Glass.
At Sunday's Run for a Cause, a last-minute course alteration was needed to avoid roads flooded in Saturday night's downpour but no one minded as they pounded the pavement to help raise money for the Ballarat Christmas Appeal.
"We are really thankful for everyone who have supported the Ballarat Foundation and the Run for a Cause over the last three years, in particular the last two years of COVID when we haven't been able to have a physical event," said Ballarat Foundation chief executive Andrew Eales.
"This year the lead-up to the event has certainly been impacted significantly by very serious weather conditions experienced across Victoria ... but people have come out and said they really wanted to take part because they know how important it is to help people out, particularly at Christmas time.
"The fact people have still come out in great numbers, given the conditions, says a lot about our community."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.