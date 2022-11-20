A 17-year-old boy is being held in custody - and is expected to face a Ballarat court today - after a brutal stabbing caught on camera last Thursday.
Police said the Bacchus Marsh boy handed himself in on Sunday and will face the children's court today.
It comes after a teenager was flown to the Royal Children's Hospital on Thursday with a stab wound to the abdomen.
Police at the time were seen taping off two parts of Bennett Street Bacchus Marsh - between Rotary Park and Bacchus Marsh Village Shopping Centre.
Meanwhile, a man will face Ballarat Magistrates Court on Monday charged with aggravated burglary and assault.
It comes after a Moorabool cafe operator was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital on Saturday night.
Officers said the man - who lives at the premises - was disturbed by the sound of smashing glass on Saturday night at the Big Apple Cafe along the Bacchus Marsh Avenue of Honour.
Police said the man confronted the offender and was seriously assaulted.
A man in his 20s from Meadow Heights was taken into custody.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
