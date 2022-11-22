The Sturt Netball Club is hoping to take their talents from Barkly Street all the way to the International Netball Festival in Fiji, as the Ballarat Netball Association club prepares for a groundbreaking 2023.
The under-17s Sapphires side is in the middle of their 2022-23 BNA season but is daring to dream of going head-to-head with teams from all across Australia, New Zealand and Fiji in July.
Sturt coach Maria Baldwin said it would be a special experience for her young side.
"It will be fantastic if we get to go but of course as one of the minor clubs in the league it will depend on a great deal of sponsorship and donations," Baldwin said.
"We thought this would be a really good way to make ourselves known as a club to try and get some more players in because at one point we were nearly on extinction."
When Baldwin arrived at Sturt, the club had just three teams to its name but now the Sapphires boast 13 junior sides in the Ballarat Netball Association.
"We used to go head-to-head against teams with about 30 teams in the competition while we had just three," she said.
"It would be pretty special for a club that was struggling to be able to get together and do something like this."
Baldwin said the trip offers a lot more than just games of netball, making it an easy decision to put their hand up for the experience.
"Each team is buddied up with a local community team in Fiji and you get the cultural experience of being with that team as they take you out to their community and things like that so it is very much bigger than netball," she said.
"When the association sent us through the information for Fiji we wondered whether we should do it or not and eventually we just thought why not?"
Though they are hoping to take just the one side over to Fiji next year, the club is hoping it can be the start of a long-standing and ever-growing tradition.
"Ideally we'd love to take more than one squad this year but we thought if we start with one squad there'll be potential for next year to increase to two and so on," Baldwin said.
"It's the first time we're doing something like this and we are definitely hoping to do it again throughout the future."
The girls and the club in general are engaged in a major fund raising effort, including a Christmas Eve sausage sizzle at Bunnings Warehouse on Creswick Road and are also seeking sponsorship from local businesses.
