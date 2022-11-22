The Courier

Sturt netball juniors setting sights on Fiji fixture

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
November 22 2022 - 4:30pm
The Sturt Sapphires under-17 side is hoping to raise funds for the International Netball Festival in Fiji. Picture by Maria Baldwin

The Sturt Netball Club is hoping to take their talents from Barkly Street all the way to the International Netball Festival in Fiji, as the Ballarat Netball Association club prepares for a groundbreaking 2023.

