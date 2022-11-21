Newlyn adds second former Rooster and Redan Lion

Newlyn's list has been further enhanced with the addition of a well credentialled former VFL and BFNL player
Chris Giampaolo is joining former Redan teammate and another newcomer Callum Currie at the CHFL Cats.
Newlyn football director Simon Dwyer said Giampaolo was another great inclusion.
He said while he had the versatility to play in a variety of positions, Giampaolo was likely to primarily fill a role across half back.
Giampaolo is making his first venture into the Central Highlands Football League after spending one season with Mornington Peninsula club Rosebud.
He moved to Rosebud after playing with Redan last year.
Giampaolo started his football in Horsham and was in the North Ballarat Rebels TAC Cup program in 2008 and 2009.
He followed the pathway to North Ballarat Roosters, where he made his VFL debut in 2010.
He stayed with the Roosters until 2014 - the same year he first made an impact with Redan and represented the Ballarat league in the AFL Victoria Country Championships.
Giampaolo reinforced his standing by wearing the navy blue of the BFL four years in a row.
He further enhanced his credentials by earning selection for Vic Country under coach Peter Knights.
Giampaolo left Redan at the end of 2017 and spent two years overseas.
He signed with Western Region league side Altona for 2020, but did not get to play there owing to the COVID-19 lockdown.
He instead returned to Redan for the shortened 2021 season, playing under the coaching of his brother Jarrett.
Newlyn has quickly moved to improve its stocks since the appointment of Marcus Darmody as playing coach.
The arrival of Giampaolo, in addition to Currie, is helping to reintroduce experience which left Newlyn during the COVID-19 era.
Newlyn came out of that time winning five of 11 games in 2021 and five off 17 this year to finish 11th, meaning it was never in finals calculations.
