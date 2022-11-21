The Courier

CHFL Cats secure experienced VFL and Vic Country representatiive

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated November 21 2022 - 12:06pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newlyn adds second former Rooster and Redan Lion

Newlyn's list has been further enhanced with the addition of a well credentialled former VFL and BFNL player

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.