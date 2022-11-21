UPDATED 3.45pm: Ballarat's tramway museum will reopen tomorrow, but with shortened tram trips, after a big branch fell on an overhead line opposite Ballarat Botanic Gardens,
Drivers witnessed the mass of vegetation falling on the lines around lunchtime Monday.
President Paul Mong said they had visually inspected the area - and believed the damage has not severe
"We'll have another check later in the week, but we're going to stop the trams just before the site to be on the safe side," he said.
"Essentially the trams are safe to operate."
It is understood the overhead lines were not live at the time the branch fell.
"This happens from time to time," Mr Mong said.
"In October 2021 we had a huge storm and it brought down half of our lines."
The Tram Museum - and tram rides - will return from 10am Tuesday (November 22). Adults are $10 and children $5.
Meanwhile, 40 customers are without power in the Nerrina area after more fallen trees.
Powercor said supply should be restored by 6pm (Monday).
EARLIER:
Wendouree Parade was temporarily closed on Monday as workers endeavoured to free powerlines from a fallen tree limb.
Contractors were busy dismembering the fallen elm branch along the road near Pipers Cafe after it fell on the tramlines shortly after midday when gusts of wind reached more than 70km/h.
No trams were operating around the lake at the time but it is not certain if the operation has caused power outages for any other customers in the area.
More to come.
UPDATE: 12.30pm
Gusts of more than 70km/h continue to rip across the city with wild weather testing the strength of trees and creating multiple callouts for SES crews.
Deciduous trees that now have their full canopy of leaves, are likely to be laden with the weight of water and have root systems in soft sodden ground are particularly vulnerable to wild spring weather.
At least one limb from an elm tree around Lake Wendouree was causing minor traffic issues when it fell on the tram lines shortly after midday.
Council crews were already at the lake cleaning up storm debris.
EARLIER 10.30am
The weather bureau is predicting the chance of snow down to 700m on Monday - after a wild weekend of weather that saw wind speeds at almost 90kmh in the Grampians.
Gusts at Mount William, west of Ararat, reached 87kmh at 4.40pm Sunday, with the temperature dropping and remaining below zero since 1am Monday.
Wind gusts reached 65kmh at Ballarat airport at 10.30am Monday - and reached 69kmh at 4am Saturday and again at 3.30am Sunday.
The wild weather also kept the State Emergency Service on its toes with 80 requests for help in the Grampians area across the weekend - 31 of them on Sunday.
Ballarat was the busiest local unit with 17 calls - mostly for downed trees and building damage.
Horsham had 15 requests, Stawell 11, Kaniva 10 and Ararat six.
Meanwhile, the community is on snow alert for 700m-plus peaks in the greater Ballarat area including Mount Hope at Blakeville, Mount Buninyong, Mount Warrenheip, Mount Blackwood, Leonards Hill and Clarkes Hill.
A severe weather warning for damaging winds remains current for much of Victoria, with the potential for gusts up to 110kmh.
The Bureau of Meteorology said elevated and coastal areas were most likely to experience peak wind gusts - but the potential for it was everywhere and people should t put away loose items in their backyards.
Winds are forecast to ease during the evening, in central parts of the state.
Ballarat is expecting a top of 10 on Monday with a 90 percent chance of rain.
The Bureau of Meteorology has also forecast the chance of severe thunderstorms during the afternoon, small hail and westerly winds up to 45kmh.
Tuesday will be warmer - with a top of 14 - as well as a 90 percent chance of rain of 2-3mm. We can expect more westerly winds up to 35kmh.
The sunniest day of the week is expected to be Friday - with a top of 24 and a five percent chance of any rain.
