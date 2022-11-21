From the street, Wesley College's Clunes campus retains its historic visage with the restored bluestone church taking centre stage
But parts of the inside of the campus have just undergone a $6 million redevelopment with four new high-tech learning studios, a demonstration kitchen and two new houses built to expand the accommodation capacity of the campus.
"The new facilities enhance opportunities for students to develop skills in creativity, innovation, and communication so that they are using both sides of their brains and can approach solutions from different perspectives," said Dan Lukies, head of Wesley at Clunes.
Mr Lukies said the modern new learning spaces were a big contrast to the large historical buildings they had used in the past that were "not really built for the sort of learning we have been doing".
"What we do here is really hands-on and related to their experiences so they have the opportunity to have a lot more agency over the learning they do."
Year nine students spend eight weeks at the Clunes campus, living in homes of eight and doing their own cooking while studying and completing community projects.
The purpose-built demonstration kitchen allows staff to teach students how to cook and prepare food in their houses, and to cater for whole campus events.
Mr Lukies said the new facilities were also designed to be a resource for the local community, with Clunes Primary School already having visited to use some of the facilities in conjunction with Wesley students.
"Partnerships are really crucial to our program and were one of the considerations in the redevelopment," he said.
The two new accommodation houses increase the capacity of the campus by 16.
"We are not at capacity at the moment but this is a play for future growth," he said. "Wesley is quite committed to the program, to the town, and this is setting it up for the next 20 years.
"Also having these extra bedroom shas beenb handy in the new world of having to isolate sick students so it has provided some flexibility in catering for individual needs and the health needs of different students."
Eighty-five to 100 Wesley students currently call Clunes home at any one time but numbers are expected to increase over time.
Since Wesley opened its Clunes campus in 2000, more than 7000 students have lived there.
"Our program has evolved over time like the town has. In the 22 years we have been in Clunes the community and community profile has really changed, as have a lot of regional towns around the area, and our links with the community have evolved with that change."
Students volunteer time to work on local farms, stores, the Clunes and Creswick kindergartens, and many other services across the region.
"During lockdown we were unable to visit a lot of the groups we normally would have so this year has been a year of reconnecting with all those groups which has been quite positive and enriching for both sides. Certainly our students bring a bit of a buzz to the town."
Clunes resident and former local business owner Tim Hayes said Wesley coming to Clunes in 2000 was "the best thing that has happened to this town since the goldrush".
"Not just in terms of the economic benefit to the community and region, which has been substantial, but the injection of energy and life that comes when we see young teenagers in the township getting involved, supporting local community services and business and cultural events such as the Clunes Book Town festival and the Clunes Annual Show," he said.
Victorian Governor Linda Dessau visited Wesley's Clunes campus on Sunday to officially open the development during a community day at the site.
