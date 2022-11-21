Emma Stewart ravishes group 1 Breeders Crown finals

Cardigan champion trainer Emma Stewart has again dominated Harness Racing Victoria's Breeders Crown series.
The Cardigan trainer claimed six of the 10 races, including four group 1s, at Melton on Saturday night - the 14th time her stable has won six or more races on a single card.
None were better though than boom youngster Captain Ravishing, which took out the 3yo colts and geldings final in a track record mile rate of 1:51.1.
He raced away by 30m in devastating style, lowering the record by 0.3 seconds.
"It's actually something special to sit behind a horse like this," driver Mark Pitt said.
Stewart's other group 1 success came with Queenslander Susan Is Her Name in the 2yo trotting fillies final; unbeaten Major Delight in the 2yo fillies final; and Encipher in the 3yo fillies final.
Her G2 wins went to Ladies In Red in the 4yo mares championship Act Now in the 4yo entires and geldings championship.
For Ladies In Red, it completed a Breeders Crown sweep, with her having also scored as a two and three-year-old.
With 22 wins in 27 starts, Ladies In Red is on the verge of taking her earnings past $900,000.
Stewart also had three wins on Friday night to open the Breeders Crown Carnival.
They included Idyllic in the group 3 graduate cup and Mach Dan in the group 2 graduate free-for-all.
Stewart's neighbour Anton Golino shared in the group 1 Breeders Crown finals, winning the 3yo trotting fillies final with Egret.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
