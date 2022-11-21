The Courier

Picnic meeting moved to Ballarat synthetic track

Updated November 21 2022 - 12:52pm, first published 12:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picnic meeting moved to Ballarat synthetic track

Ballarat Turf Club will join the picnic racing circuit on a one-off basis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.