Picnic meeting moved to Ballarat synthetic track

Ballarat Turf Club will join the picnic racing circuit on a one-off basis.
Racing Victoria has transferred a meeting scheduled for Woolamai in South Gippsland on Saturday.
The fixture will be raced on the synthetic circuit.
Wet weather has caused major headaches for numerous tracks around the state, with Racing Victoria making the move to ensure the picnic racing season starts.
Seven races, all offering $5000 in stakemoney, have been scheduled.
