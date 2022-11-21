For the second time in four years Ballarat's Bray Raceway is the venue for a round of heats.

Ballarat and Distrrict Trotting Club hosted the second round midweek in 2018, but this time opens the series.

Other heats will be at Shepparton and Geelong before the finals are run at Melton on Saturday, December 10.

This year's trotting championship has been expanded, with Harness Racing Victoria agreeing to meet demand and increase the number of trotting heats to three each round.

Cardigan-based trainer Emma Stewart is expected to have one of the strongest representations in her quest to win an Inter Dominion title for a first time.

Bettor Be The Bomb (Basil Dooley, Allendale), and Better Eclipse and Triple Eight (Jess Tubbs, Myrniong) are other Ballarat district pacers nominated.