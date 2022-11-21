Clunes has triggered its recruiting drive with the signing of three players coach Luke Davidson is confident will make an impact in the Central Highlands Football League next season.
Davidson said the Magpies needed greater depth and every recruit was helping provide this.
He said Zane Bedford, John Simson and Dion Robertson would each get every opportunity to make their presence felt.
The Ballarat-based Bedford is making the move from SMW Rovers in the Mininera District league.
He will be renewing his football ties with Robertson, with each having crossed paths at NCFNL club Boort in their junior days.
He played all his junior football with Boort, making his senior debut in 2015 while still in the under-16s.
Bedford went to Rovers in 2017 and after two seasons returned to Boort. He bounced back to SMW Rovers in 2021.
Davidson said Bedford would be an option as a third defensive tall, while Robertson was best described as a utility and would fit in well in defence despite being a goalkicker as a junior.
The Geelong-based Robertson, who works with Clunes key forward Nick Clarke, is moving from Modewarre in the Bellarine league.
He made the switch from Boort to Modewarre in 2019.
Like Bedford, Robertson played juniors in Boort before moving to senior level in 2015.
Simson will boost the Clunes midfield.
He joins the Magpies after a decorated four seasons with Old Geelong in the VAFA.
Davidson said Simson was a three-time best and fairest with Old Geelong in a period he had also played in the Darwin-based NTFL with Waratah.
He played his early football with Newtown and Chilwell and went on to stints with Geelong Amateurs, Robina and Palm Beach Currumbin in Queensland, and then Portarlington, where was also a best and fairest, in 2015 and 2016.
Davidson is going into his second season as coach at Clunes, which had five wins this year.
