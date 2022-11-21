A cafe owner has survived a hammer attack after interrupting an alleged aggravated burglary, a Ballarat court has heard.
Ballarat Magistrates Court has heard the man was struck to the head at least six times during Saturday's 1am break-in - and is being treated for a fractured skull, bleeding on the brain and a broken scapula (shoulder blade).
The alleged incident happened at the Big Apple Cafe in the Bacchus Marsh Avenue of Honour and police told the court said the alleged offender - Marfin Yokhanna - admitted in an interview that the tool was used to break a window and gain entry.
Senior Constable Davinder Singh of Moorabool Criminal Investigation Unit said the injured victim was involved in a scuffle before telling his attacker to "calm down, have a cup of water and discuss the situation".
He said the 24-year-old Meadow Heights man drank water from a bottle provided by the victim, then they both went outside.
Police told the court the victim was attacked a second time before the alleged offender fled on foot, leaving the hammer
The court heard Bacchus Marsh Leading Senior Constable Sally Fairweather arrested Yokhanna a short time later.
Senior Constable Singh said the till was damaged and a barking dog had helped to alert the operator, who lived in a unit at the back of the cafe.
"(During the interview) he said he struck the victim with a hammer to the shoulder because he thought the victim had a knife," he said.
"He said the stolen plates on the car he was driving were taken the night before in Lalor and he said his original plates were in the boot."
The court was told the cafe owner was expected to be released from hospital late Monday (November 21) needed a further two days to recover before making a statement to police.
Senior Constable Singh said the accused used the drug ice two or three times a week, but he was not drug-tested on Saturday morning.
The court heard that the offender was also allegedly involved in 18 other burglaries - all in the Campbelfield, Thomastown and Ravenhall areas within the last six weeks.
Almost all of the alleged crimes involved food shops and the use of hammers to gain entry.
Senior Constable Singh said the offender was likely to face a further 56 charges.
Magistrate Lesser was told Yokhanna's father was unwell and his mother had terminal cancer.
Diana Yokhanna appeared via videolink at the court and said her brother was not employed, suffered mental issues and was affected by his escape from the conflict in Iraq after arriving in Australia in 2016.
"I promise my brother will change," she said.
"I promise he will be a good person. My parents will die if my brother is not here.
"I have been talking to all the hospitals about rehab and detox for my brother. The rehab is so slow.
"Most of the time he did not know what he was doing. He was a good guy before he went on drugs."
Magistrate Lesser said he understood attendance at detox programs was voluntary:
"I suspect I could be putting him at large in the community if there are no bail conditions,": he said.
"I don't think I could grant him bail based on the information we have today."
The bail application was adjourned to Wednesday (November 23) at Ballarat.
The Yokhannas communicated with the court via an interpreter.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.