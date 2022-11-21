AN OPTIMISTIC view this Omicron wave could peak before Christmas has health officials adamant we do not give up on getting the COVID-safe basics right.
University of Queensland infectious diseases expert Paul Griffin said there has been a widespread misinterpretation COVID-19 infectious were now mild and insignificant when really, there were still enough people unwell to place extra burden on an already stretched healthcare system.
This echoes a call from Grampians Health chief strategy and region officer Rob Grenfell less than a fortnight ago for Ballarat residents to be more vigilant, particularly heading into the holiday season.
Dr Grenfell said there had been a sharp rise in COVID-19 hospitalisations in Ballarat Base Hospital and even a mild surge placed a strain on elective surgeries and staffing taking up annual leave for summer.
Like Dr Grenfell, Associate Professor Paul Griffin and fellow panellists for an online briefing on Monday morning made clear everyone had to get back to following well-worn messaging: be up-to-date with vaccinations; stay home if unwell; have an anti-viral access plan if eligible; and mask up.
Associate Professor Griffin said there was "still a lot to do" to boost third and fourth COVID-19 vaccinations, particularly in the face of this latest infection wave.
Ballarat typically had high first and second jab rates but, with localised booster numbers unclear, Associate Professor said the adult uptake nationwide has been "below where it needs to be". This is about 72 per cent for a third dose and 24 to 48 per cent, depending on state, for fourth doses.
Deakin University epidemiologist Hassan Vally said everyone needed to increase preventative behaviours in the face of what has been touted as a "variant soup" in Omicron circulating Australia. He said a surge in cases always had implications, including the unclear measures of long-COVID.
The optimistic view - based on what had played out in Singapore - was we would continue to face shorter, sharper COVID-19 waves.
Associate Professor Vally said he did not think Australia had reached the peak of this latest Omicron wave but "the most optimistic" take was potentially within the "next week or two" but he was "fairly confident" cases would be falling by Christmas - but qualified this was still a risky call.
He said every time there seemed to be a handle on infections, the virus served up a surprise.
"The pandemic is not over but we're certainly in a different position and transitioning from an emergency response phase to COVID where we live alongside the virus and alongside other disease," Associate Professor Vally said.
