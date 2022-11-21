THERE are times when the Raven Collective trainees catch Natalie Illingworth by surprise and humble her with how much the work they do matters.
Raven Collective is seven weeks into a 10-week pilot program for family violence survivors, offering women a chance to build work skills and confidence in packing gift boxes filled with Ballarat produce and crafts.
The program also enters the women in formalised job training with Ballarat Neighbourhood House and holistic support sessions, from naturopathy to budgeting experts, in the Collective's headquarters.
Founder Natalie Illingworth said it was already "looking incredibly promising" the first two trainees would find ongoing full-time work in fields they are interested in, largely due to a partnership with Ballarat Group Training, better known as BGT.
"It's been better than what I ever expected," Ms Illingworth said. "It's always a bit risky trying something new...It's been absolutely incredible watching them come out of their shells. They were willing to begin with in participating and ask really amazing questions."
Raven Collective's online gift box service was in action last Christmas in gradually building up to launching the first training program for women in October.
The collective works closely with WRISC, which supports women and children affected by family violence, to identify past clients or those those moving on from crisis support to take up the Raven Collective program as a next step.
Ms Illingworth said the social enterprise had worked hard to hone in on corporate partners who take up the collective's gift options on a regular basis - without these, the business would not be able to help women.
Hip Pocket Workwear and Avis and Rix Cars were the founding sponsors to the pilot program. Already six corporate sponsors have been secured to offer six more women training next year.
This festive season, Raven Collective has again pieced together Christmas donation boxes to purchase that will be offered to a client at risk with products for self-care. The collective's pay-it-forward presents were delivered to 25 women last year.
Melbourne-based financial investment firm IFM has pledged to put two women through the program next year and to match however many Christmas donation boxes were sold this year.
Ms Illingworth has been humbled by the initial outpouring of generosity from the community and business partners in backing the Raven Collective. She was always most moved in the cards people wrote to accompany a Christmas donation.
This, she said, felt like the true spirit of Christmas.
