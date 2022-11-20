This Creswick school principal is hoping a Liberal campaign promise could help the wider community.
Louise Staley, incumbent for Ripon, pledged $3 million for St Augustine's Parish Primary School, if the Liberals are able to form government at the end of the week.
Principal Terry Brennan said the school had engaged with a consultant to discover which areas the school should develop next.
After discussions with students, parents and teachers, three areas were identified - flexible learning spaces, outside learning environments and involving the community.
Can we provide something in this town that the kids don't have access to?- St Augustine's Parish Primary School principle Terry Brennan
Mr Brennan said they wanted to focus on a school asset that would also service the wider community.
He said he was excited for the opportunity to strengthen the 130 students sense of belonging.
"A 9am to 3.30pm structure will change dramatically, depending on what we put in here," he said.
"Can we open on the weekend? Can we open up school holidays? Can we provide something in this town that the kids don't have access to?"
Mr Brennan said it was exciting for students to be involved and give input towards the school's development.
He said it was not often students got to be involved in those processes.
Ms Staley said non-government schools are part of a fast growing sector.
"[They] deliver considerable benefits to local communities and deserves to be supported," she said in a statement.
"Here in Creswick, St Augustine's Primary has big plans further to integrate the school with the community, and this project is a big part of their dream."
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
