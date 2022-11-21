Oxygen College Ballarat's first year visual art students are looking to take the next step in their arts practice, putting on a show, talking about their work and potentially making a sale.
The students have spent the last year as part of the professional artists program, honing in on their particular art style.
For student Auree Taffinder her style and identity as an artist has completely changed over the year.
"I came into this thinking I could be very impressionistic," she said.
"Turns out I am very detailed orientated instead. I came into this thinking I have no idea what kind of artists I want to be. But now I have a more defined sense of style."
IN THE NEWS:
Ms Taffinder said she has enjoyed learning to make block prints and lino cuts throughout the class. But also enjoyed figure drawing, especially with live models.
The show called Untitled will be on display at the Oxygen College's Ballarat campus at 63 Scott Parade Ballarat East from November 29 to December 2, 10am to 3pm.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.