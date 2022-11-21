A Ballarat business is looking to capitalise on the activation of Bridge Mall as they start the process of moving their offices.
AXIS Employment are a disability employment service provider and have offices in Ballarat, Horsham and Bendigo.
They have three Ballarat locations and according to new planning documents lodged to Ballarat City Council they are planning to move their Albert Street office to 83 Bridge Mall.
The new location would be in the old Commonwealth Bank building which has been vacant for almost four years.
When the Commonwealth Bank moved out in 2019, real estate agents said the movement was not a reflection on the real estate market as a whole in that area, although they did acknowledge smaller traders had struggled to stay and keep up trade.
The council are now spending millions to revamp the mall, bringing back cars to the newly named Bridge Street, rebuilding the playground and hopefully creating an upturn in retail.
While council has faced criticism from some residents and business owners about the plan to reopen the street to traffic, the consensus, at least as heard by The Courier, is that something must be done in the area.
Former mayor Daniel Moloney said in a statement at the time, the project will be "transformational".
"It will return Bridge Street to the vibrant destination it once was, attracting shoppers, diners, residents and visitors," he said.
"We look forward to commencing works next year."
AXIS regional manager Tom Robertson said the new building will be able to accommodate more staff than their current location.
"We are moving into that building for more space and we are buoyed by the changes that are happening there," Mr Robertson said.
The work is estimated to cost $1.4 million and would consist of an interior refurbishment, a refresh of the exterior and new signage. Downstairs would be a waiting room and reception, a conference room and six interview rooms.
Upstairs would include an open plan office, staff lounge and two individual offices.
Mr Robertson said there could be the potential for more exposure in the new space.
"Also it is a historic part of Ballarat, [the move] should be really good," he said.
The work is only in the beginning planning stages, Mr Robertson said he expects it to be at least a year before they could be running out of the new venue.
Last month expressions of interest for tenders to build the new Bridge Street as well as a new playground opened, which will be awarded early next year.
The work is then not expected to begin until the second quarter of 2023.
Work is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2024.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
