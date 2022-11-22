Clunes will have the services of Sydney Swans VFL-listed player Will Collis in the CHFL next year.
The 26-year-old has nominated the Magpies as his new home club - meaning he will play with Clunes when not required by the Swans.
The recruitment of Collis is a genuine coup for Clunes, which is aiming to climb out of the bottom half of the competition.
A delighted Magpies coach Luke Davidson said they hoped to have him available for at least five games - perhaps up to seven.
"We'll just have to see, but whatever number we get it will be exciting.
"He's a hard-nose, gun midfielder."
Davidson said having Collis choose to align with the club reinforced the Magpies were heading in the right direction.
"It's recognition of what we're doing."
Collis linked up with Clunes through another new recruit and Waratah NTFL teammate John Simson. He is playing in Darwin at the moment, where he first tried his hand in 2015.
His previous home club was Western Suburbs in Sydney.
The Swans are his second VFL side. Collis played for Melbourne-aligned Casey Demons for four seasons from 2017.
He played his early football with Garfield in West Gippsland, making his senior debut in 2012 while still playing under-age.
He switched to Noble Park in the Eastern league for 2018 and 2019 before going to the AFL Sydney premier division in 2020 and earning a place on the Sydney Swans VFL list in 2021.
The arrival of Collis follows Clunes' signing of Simson from Old Geelong, Dion Robertson from Modewarre and Zane Bedford from SMW Rovers.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
