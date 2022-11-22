The Courier

Sydney Swan chooses Clunes as home club in the CHFL

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated November 22 2022 - 12:05pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VFL player aligns with CHFL Magpies

Clunes will have the services of a Sydney Swans VFL-listed player in the CHFL next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.