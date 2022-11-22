FAMILY-run business Toyland has already been on a couple of toy runs to help offer families in need some extra joy this Christmas.
Toyland co-owners Dan Gordon and his mother-in-law Bruna Pomella put out a large box and a couple of social media posts this month to support Eureka Mums and say the immediate community outpouring in support has been overwhelming.
Mr Gordon and Ms Pomella said they had been looking to give a boost to a grassroots charity that might get overlooked at this time of year with people giving to larger charities.
They said the Eureka Mums branding was strong and had helped lots of Ballarat families - they could tell by the amount of gifts left by their counter.
"We wanted to support local and do something entirely for people in need," Mr Gordon said. "We're taking small gifts, large gifts - it doesn't matter how much people give because it all counts."
Ms Pomella said the in-store Christmas drive was accepting toys for all ages because "single mums were doing it tough" with children of different ages.
Eureka Mums, along with St Kilda Mums and Geelong Mums, collects predominantly pre-loved nursery equipment, children's clothing, books and toys to help families in need.
Community support also helps babies, children and families to feel safe and connected. Part of this is funding for more social and mental health workers to assist Victoria's most needy families.
Eureka Mums moved into its Sebastopol headquarters in June 2015 and was entirely volunteer run for its first two years' operations.
Toyland has already collected a range of gifts for boys and girls, from plush toys to John Deere mini-tractors and a cricket set.
The store will continue collecting up until Christmas and do as many runs as needed to Eureka Mums.
People can purchase toys, from bouncy balls worth less than $1 up to child-size cars, and leave with the team for donation.
