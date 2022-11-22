Ballarat's talented stage actors and crews have been recognised among the state's best as finalists in the annual Music Theatre Guild of Victoria's annual Bruce Awards.
Nine individual performers and crew from Ballarat musical theatre productions, and Ballarat Lyric Theatre, are finalists for senior awards with a further two in junior categories.
Showcasing the depth of Ballarat's performing arts community, another nine performers, technical specialists and companies were recognised with commendations across various categories.
Ballarat locals have been nominated as finalists for acting, directing, set design and lighting in the prestigious Bruce Awards which celebrate the best amateur productions, cast and crews who have taken the stage over the past 12 months.
This year marks a return to the stage for many of Victoria's 200 amateur theatre and professional companies who were unable to open shows during COVID restrictions.
This year's awards ceremony at Robert Blackwood Hall in Clayton on December 10 will be the first live awards ceremony since the 2019 awards were held in Ballarat.
The 2020/21 the awards ceremony was held online with BLOC's production of Mamma Mia winning five awards including Production of the Year.
Music Theatre Guild judges watch hundreds of shows across the state each year, attending the productions as audience members so the cast do not know they are there.
Ballarat finalists in the 2022 awards include:
Among the junior nominations, young BCMA actor Ella Harrison is one of eight finalists in the female in a leading role field for her portrayal of Jo March in Little Women, and BLOC Music Theatre is one of five finalists for the awards of excellence.
This year marks the return of commendations for the awards, with BLOC commended for Sarah Barlow and Stewart Greedy's musical direction in Rent, while Ballarat Lyric Theatre picked up two commendations for the ensemble of We Will Rock You and for Nikki McKinnon's wig and headdress design in Priscilla Queen of the Desert.
BLOC's production of Newsies Junior receive a suite of commendations for Production of the Year, for Nicole Burness' direction, Cooper Guinea's choreography and for Oscar Mulcahy as male in a leading role as Jack Kelly, backed up by a commendation for his brother Charlie Mulcahy in the male in a supporting role for his portrayal of Crutchie.
