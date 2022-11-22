The Courier

Ballarat performers, crew and productions shine as finalists in Musical Theatre Guild of Victoria's 2022 awards

MS
By Michelle Smith
November 22 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ella Harrison, pictured with Taya Thiele in BCMA's production of Little Women, is a finalist in the Musical Theatre Guild of Victoria's Bruce Awards. Picture supplied

Ballarat's talented stage actors and crews have been recognised among the state's best as finalists in the annual Music Theatre Guild of Victoria's annual Bruce Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.