Repair works to the region's disintegrating road network will be underway by the end of this year as the City of Ballarat is set to award a tender for its 2022/23 Major Patch/Asphalt Overlay program on Wednesday night.
The tender price of $2,154,431.30 is likely to be presented to Boral Resources Victoria after the council's evaluation panel said the construction company had the "lowest VFM (Value for Money) score for the evaluation criteria" and "provided evidence of completing works of a similar nature".
This tender is set to include "asphalt patching and overlay works of known defective areas throughout the City of Ballarat Road network".
"These defects were identified during reactive and proactive inspections and the annual maintenance program has been developed to repair and provide a safer road network for the community following an extended period of wet weather," the council agenda wrote.
City of Ballarat director infrastructure and environment Bridget Wetherall confirmed 82 roads would be included in this project such as Grenville Street, Bakery Hill; Learmonth Street and Leopold Street, Alfredton and Rubicon Street, Sebastopol.
Ms Wetherall said she hoped the program to start before Christmas however said it would be dependent on weather conditions as well as the contractor.
The tender price which comprises "a provisional sum of $200,000.00 built into the contract for contingencies" is almost 75 per cent of the $2,900,000.00 allocated for the project.
It is planned the restoration efforts will be undertaken on an "in traffic" basis where practicable meaning no property or business access will be blocked.
However, if the latter does occur, the council said it will notify residents of the disruptions where required.
"This tender contract will benefit both the City of Ballarat and the successful contractor awarded the tender. It will also benefit the community of Ballarat and reduce defects and road hazards across the road network," the council agenda wrote.
The more than $2,000,000 tender closed on October 19 with three parties submitting responses.
Boral Resources Victoria was awarded the project as it was assessed by the evaluation panel Boral Resource's expertise "best" met the requirements of the evaluation criteria.
On Tuesday, Regional Roads Victoria announced major rebuilding to badly flood-damaged roads including the Western and Midland Highway would occur once drier weather permitted to do so.
The works form part of the next phase of the government's $89.8 million flood recovery project.
Grampians acting regional director Sarah Henderson said the program would target those roads most affected by the floods, along with some of the region's busiest and most important trade and travel routes.
"Our immediate response has focused on delivering short-term emergency repairs to get roads re-opened as soon as possible - now we're turning our attention towards the first stage of longer-term, larger-scale repairs," Ms Henderson said.
"This first package of works is about repairing those roads that have suffered the most damage in the floods and keeping communities connected to vital supplies and services."
Works to be delivered under this first package include major rebuilding and rehabilitation works, asphalt patching, clearing and fixing damaged roadside drains and culverts and clearing roadside debris.
Other roads set to undergo repairs include Ballarat-Burrumbeet Road, the Glenelg Highway and the Sunraysia Highway.
The tender is part of a summer project from council, targeting 91 roads, covering 367,015 square metres, for resealing and 82 roads, covering 29,110 square metres, targeted for major patching, according to a council media release.
These works must be completed by March 31.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
