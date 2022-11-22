The Courier
Council

City of Ballarat set to award tender for $2m major patching program

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
Updated November 22 2022 - 7:16pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The City of Ballarat is set to award Boral Resources Victoria the tender for their Major Patching and Asphalt Overlay project. Picture by Kate Healy.

Repair works to the region's disintegrating road network will be underway by the end of this year as the City of Ballarat is set to award a tender for its 2022/23 Major Patch/Asphalt Overlay program on Wednesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.