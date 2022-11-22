A woman has appeared in court over a fatal accident that killed a Ballarat personal trainer and mother-of-three young children.
Christine Stewart, of Newtown near Scarsdale, died after a Ford Ranger on the Murray Valley Highway collided with the rear of her Mitsubishi Triton on January 25.
The crash happened at the intersection of Farley Road, Torrumbarry
Rebecca Jane Hall from nearby Patho was charged with dangerous driving causing death on November 15.
On Tuesday she appeared in the Echuca Magistrates Court for a mention.
The 29-year-old is due at the Bendigo Magistrates Court on February 8 for a filing hearing.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
