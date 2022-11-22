The Courier

Woman to front Bendigo court over death of Ballarat personal trainer

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
November 22 2022 - 4:30pm
Christine Stewart was a 29-year-old mother of three from Newtown near Scarsdale and a much-loved Ballarat personal trainer. She died after a crash at Torrumbarry in January. Picture supplied.

A woman has appeared in court over a fatal accident that killed a Ballarat personal trainer and mother-of-three young children.

