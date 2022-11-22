A New Zealander is returning to the scene of the highest point of his racing career to contest the opening round of Inter Dominion Pacing Championship heats in Ballarat on Saturday night.
Although now in the stable of leading trainer Belinda McCarthy in New South Wales, 2020 Ballarat Pacing Cup winner A GS White Socks will still be flying the Kiwi flag in the series.
The Inter Dominion has been one of the great battlegrounds for Australian and NZ pacers and trotters since 1936.
While this year outstanding trotter Bolt Of Brilliance is the only NZ-trained starter in either division, there remains a strong international flavour with horses, trainers and drivers who started their careers on the other side of the Tasman.
A GS White Socks has been based with McCarthy since the Queensland Winter Carnival in July.
He will line up in the third of three pacing heats at Bray Raceway.
Bolt of Brilliance is considered the one to beat in the trotting championship on his first visit to Australia.
He is drawn favourably for trainer-driver Tony Herlihy in the second of three trotting heats.
Ballarat has been a great hunting ground for New Zealanders for many years, especially through the pacing cup.
Eight of the past 12 Ballarat Pacing Cups have been won by NZ-trained horses.
While Inter Dominion titles have been elusive for Ballarat district stables, Meredith father and son training combination Richard and Emmett Brosnan captured last year's trotting crown with Maori Law.
The veteran squaregaiter has since been retired, but the Ballarat region will have arguably the strongest representation it has ever had in an Inter Dominion.
The six heats launch the series which continues with more heats at Shepparton on Tuesday night and Geelong on Saturday, December 3, followed by the finals at Melton on Saturday, December 10.
Ballarat and District Trotting Club is hosting a 10-race card on Saturday night, with the first at 5.34pm.
With free admission, the meeting will also feature a market featuring Ballarat district producers, and food trucks, in addition to terrace grandstand hospitality packages which are still available.
This is the second time in four years Ballarat has hosted Inter Dominion heats, second round heats at the track in 2018.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
