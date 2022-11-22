Ballarat State Emergency Service volunteers have been on the go - with 20 callouts during a wild and windy 24-hours.
In the period to 9am Tuesday, 129 requests for assistance came in from an area stretching from Bacchus Marsh to Mildura and the state border.
Of those, 103 calls were for fallen trees and eight for building damage.
It's led to a warning from the SES and Electrical Safe Victoria about damaging winds - and staying well clear of unstable trees.
While the strong westerly winds continued to blow on Wednesday up to 50km/h they did not reach the wild gusts of 70km/h+ that brought down so many trees on Monday.
The low temperatures that brought snow to the mountains was expected to improve slightly by later in the week with a maximum of 24C.
ESV wants to raise awareness of the heightened risk of trees falling near powerlines.
It cited the November 17 case of a large Nunawading tree which uprooted in waterlogged soil, bringing down low voltage powerlines on a car.
The live powerlines started a fire on the vehicle.
"In this case, it was lucky no one was near the tree or powerlines, however the incident does serve as an example of powerlines being live even after they have fallen or been damaged." Chair and Commissioner Marnie Williams said.
"If you're concerned about an unstable tree near powerlines, the best thing to do is report the location of the tree to the electricity distribution business that operates in that area.
"ESV is also reminding Victorians to remain 8-10 metres from fallen powerlines - and to always treat them as live, even when they are broken or damaged."
Meanwhile, other SES units across the west were also kept busy in the 24 hours to 9am (Tuesday) with 14 call-outs for Bendigo.
Castlemaine saw 12, Marong 10, Stawell 9, Ararat 8, Bacchus Marsh 5 and Daylesford 2.
Statewide, the SES recorded 954 requests for help - including 816 for fallen trees.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
