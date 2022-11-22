Millers Arms Hotel sold; new owner plans to 'keep it the same but probably add karaoke'

Publican Darryl Stewart will stay behind the bar of the Millers Arms Hotel for a little longer than he initially planned following the sale of the iconic pub.
While a local man has bought the historic hotel and plans to keep it as is, Mr Stewart and wife Sue will continue to run the pub until July next year, even after the new owner takes possession of the Doveton Street North building in February.
Mr Stewart was keen to reassure regulars that the new owner intends to bring new life back to the pub, but not make too many changes.
"Everyone didn't think it would stay as a pub but the bloke I picked, and there were other people who put in a price, he was lucky he wanted to keep it the same so I went for the deal," Mr Stewart said.
"He's a really nice bloke and wants to keep it the same but will probably add karaoke like we used to do on a Friday night - he'll put a new lease of life on it."
Mr Stewart said agents Colliers had received a lot of interest in the pub as soon as it was put on the market in August.
The companionship, the people, the friendships and being able to talk to somebody different every day is what I'll miss.- Darryl Stewart
An application to change the liquor licence to the new owners JJS Hotels Pty Ltd was lodged with the Victorian Commission for Gambling and Liquor Regulation last week.
When Mr Stewart finally hands over the lease it will mark more than 30 years as a publican including the past 20 years at the Millers Arms, which is one of Ballarat's oldest pubs.
"We don't need the late nights any more - we need someone younger back in and he will put life into it," he said.
The Millers Arms is one of the few neighbourhood corner pubs still operating, a pub without a kitchen serving some of Ballarat's best beers in pots and sevens rather than schooners and pints.
Mr Stewart said the pub was built in 1864, with an "A Miller" the first publican. Originally a nine-room wooden building, it was rebuilt with a second storey added after it burned down at the turn of the century.
Although looking forward to retirement, Mr Stewart says he will miss some parts of life behind the bar.
"The companionship, the people, the friendships and being able to talk to somebody different every day is what I'll miss," he said.
But the Stewarts won't be cutting ties completely with their beloved Millers Arms - the couple will continue to live next door when they are not travelling.
"I can help him if he needs to know where the plumbing is and that sort of thing ... but I just want to walk in, have a drink, and walk out," he said.
