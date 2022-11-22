The Courier

Ballarat Swap Meet's new venue wish list for 2024 return

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
November 23 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bob Forde, Rob Glass, Lindsay Florence and Graeme Sutton at the February 2022 Ballarat Swap Meet. Picture by Luke Hemer.

All the Ballarat Swap Meet wants for Christmas is a new home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.