Ballarat mother's licence suspended after drink driving incident

A Ballarat woman has been handed a licence suspension after blowing over the blood alcohol limit, with her four-year-old child unrestrained in the back seat.
Sophie Rodgers, 25, pleaded guilty at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court to charges including refusing to undergo a breath test and failing to ensure a passenger under 16 was appropriately secured.
This comes after an incident at about 2.20am on April 15, 2021, where Rodgers was intercepted by police driving in a XR6 Falcon on Mair Street.
The court was told police observed Rodger's child with their head placed outside of the right hand side window of the car.
Rodger was travelling with her two children in the car at the time of the incident.
Rodgers initially agreed to accompany police for a follow-up breath test, after giving a positive breath test, but had to wait until someone could pick up the children.
Police issued a defective car notice after finding a non-functional front headlight.
Soon after, two males arrive to pick up the children - after which Rodgers stated she did not wish to accompany the officers to the police station for a further test.
When told of the potential consequences of refusing to accompany the officers, Rodgers said "I don't think it will make a difference, I am just trying to take my kids home".
Rodgers' defence lawyer said she accepted "full responsibility" for her decision on the night.
The court was told Rodgers had not intended to drive home on the night - but had to flee a dangerous situation at a friends house where she had drinks.
Rodgers' lawyer further said the two men who arrived to pick up the children, on foot, were intoxicated, contributing to Rodgers' decision to refuse police requests and accompany her children back home herself.
Despite this, Magistrate Ronald Saines said Rodgers' behaviour was dangerous.
"I have not heard anything today that justifies your decision to walk away from police," Mr Saines said.
"Whatever is the truth of what happened at that residence, you chose to drive that vehicle.
"It is a breach of your obligations as a driver, but also an endangerment of the children and others."
Mr Saines had also warned Rodgers of the seriousness of the offence, which could incur jail time.
"When sentencing serious examples of non-compliance with drink-driving obligations, imprisonment is within the range," Mr Saines said.
"If you do not understand what I am trying to say here, the next time you will face imprisonment."
Rodgers had her licence suspended for two years and was fined an aggregate amount of $2100.
