Ballarat mother blew over the blood alcohol limit with four-year-old child in the back

By Alex Dalziel
November 23 2022 - 2:20pm
Ballarat mother's licence suspended after drink driving incident

A Ballarat woman has been handed a licence suspension after blowing over the blood alcohol limit, with her four-year-old child unrestrained in the back seat.

