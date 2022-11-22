Passenger rail to Geelong no longer 'pie in sky' as civic leaders gauge potential

PASSENGER rail between Ballarat and Geelong is "far from being pie in the sky", according to Committee for Ballarat which tabled the concept with the region's council leaders.
Committee for Ballarat chairman George Fong said there has been an increasing focus on inter-regional connectivity, largely expedited by the COVID-19 pandemic and now opportunities with the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
Mr Fong said the emphasis had been on greater inter-dependence between regional cities, rather than always looking to metropolitan Melbourne.
Committee for Ballarat has secured a pledge to further investigate the passenger rail feasibility, including social and environmental impacts, after hosting a meeting of Ballarat, Moorabool, Golden Plains and Geelong council representatives with rail advocates Rail Futures.
This comes in the wake of a repackaged Coalition state election promise for fast rail between Colac and Bannockburn - the latter of which is on the Ballarat-Geelong line - to Melbourne's western suburbs.
Mr Fong said further consideration into passenger rail with Geelong was not about an election play but a long-term view for both the region and further afield to other regional centres.
"The first thing to ask is whether it is already viable and I think the argument is there is not enough traffic going up and down the [Midland] highway yet," Mr Fong said. "At least an upgraded highway would be important and it would increase infrastructure between the two places.
"We've got the Commonwealth Games coming up. It will be interesting what traffic there is from Geelong - a city with a significant population - coming here."
Mr Fong also pointed to Avalon Airport and interstate ferry Spirit of Tasmania, which moved its Victorian terminal to Geelong last month, and the Kardinia Park stadium upgrade as major draw cards for western Victoria in the state's second biggest city.
Passenger trains stopped running on the Ballarat-Geelong line in 1981, largely due to dwindling numbers and the introduction of the Ballarat line through Bacchus Marsh.
The existing track, which caters for freight, has Velocity passenger trains using the line for scheduled maintenance in Ballarat.
Rail Futures Institute president John Hearsch told The Courier last month a touted rail return for Bannockburn was a "starting point" to reinstate the Geelong-Ballarat line and feature stops in Lethbridge and Meredith.
"We think the time has come to start pushing harder to reinstate the service," Mr Hearsch said. "...We see the Commonwealth Games as a trigger to certainly get this up and running once more."
Rail Futures has deemed the project's technical elements as affordable.
Works would be needed to strengthen sleepers, ballast and level crossing protection, including track and signal alterations to cater for junctions at Warrenheip and North Geelong. Reports show these costs could be offset by benefits for fast-growing regional communities on the line, like Lethbridge and Bannockburn.
An Infrastructure Victoria report released in 2016 "considered" Ballarat-Geelong rail but "suggested this connection would be better provided by buses". A typical bus trip to Geelong takes more than two hours when a car ride is about one hour.
