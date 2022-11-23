It is a first for many in this year's Ballarat Christmas Appeal, which has kicked off with collection points across the city.
In 2021, the charitable initiative will enter stewardship under the Ballarat Foundation, who look to continue the good work in providing toys and financial support to those in need in the region.
Collections for the appeal have begun with two drop-off points, at Haymes' flagship paint shop on Creswick Road, and Ballarat Toyworld, open for appeal donations.
Those interested are encouraged to donated items such as non-perishable foods, toys and financial contributions.
Ballarat Haymes Paint Shop manager Paul Sostheim said it would be the first year the Ballarat-born company has partnered with the appeal - and looked to give back to the city from where it had grown.
"With the rise in living costs and living pressures, more people are finding themselves in tough situations around Christmas," he said.
"We hope this incentive will provide individuals and families with support over the Christmas period.
Funds and gifts collected will be distributed to local Ballarat charities that are working directly with individuals and families to provide immediate assistance.
Ballarat Foundation chief executive Andrew Eales said partnerships with Ballarat businesses, such as Haymes, were crucial to continuing the 40-year Ballarat tradition.
"What we are seeing is that after two years of COVID and a challenging economic environment, there are a lot of families in Ballarat experiencing cost of living pressures," he said.
"We are looking at ensuring the appeal is sustained into the future so it can continue its incredible support to the Ballarat community."
Mr Eales encouraged anyone with means to, to donate to the appeal.
"The great thing about the Ballarat Christmas Appeal is that every dollar and item donated supports Ballarat families," he said.
"When you donated to this appeal you know you are having a direct impact on the community where you live and where you work.
"This is a really important part of community, to support those we engage with and connect with on a daily basis."
Financial donations can also be made either in-person or online.
For more information, visit ballaratfoundation.org.au.
