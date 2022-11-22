Wendouree man granted bail after alleged handgun confrontation

A Ballarat man has been granted bail after allegedly pulling out a handgun during a roadside confrontation in Wendouree.
James Hind, 34, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court in custody, after his arrest on a string of alleged offences, including theft of a motor vehicle.
The court was told at about 1.45pm on November 18, Hind allegedly pulled up to a man walking on Willow Grove, Wendouree, in a hatchback bearing stolen registration plates.
Police alleged Hind asked the man to come to the car to talk to him, after which another co-offender came from around the rear of the vehicle and asked him if he "wanted to fight".
The co-offender was then alleged to have reached into the car and pulled out a long knife, which he raised at the man.
The victim became agitated, and quickly left the scene - Hind was alleged to be holding a handgun which he picked up from the car.
A witness later allegedly observed the hatchback used in the incident driving erratically on Clover Street, before arriving at an address.
Police searched the address and found Hind in the backyard with the knife alleged to be used in the incident on an outdoor seat.
Hind was arrested and taken to the Ballarat police station.
The VIN number on the hatchback was matched to a stolen car from Mount Pleasant, and plates matched to a car in Canadian.
Police also found multiple allegedly stolen items in the hatchback, including a medical script. Police later contacted the person to who the script was addressed to, who was on a vacation at the time.
Police attended the man's address and confirmed a burglary had occurred.
The police prosecutor argued that bail should be revoked as the offending happened while Hind was on bail, and had multiple relevant priors.
Hind's defence lawyer Roisin Pryor argued Hind should be granted bail due to the prospects of steady employment and accommodation in Ballan decreasing his risk of reoffending.
Ms Pryor told the court Hind had previously completed a parole term, but had since faced issues with mental health and drug abuse.
If granted bail, Ms Pryor said Hind would be approved for a Court Integrated Services Program, which would improve his chances of rehabilitation.
The court also heard the testimony of Hind's partner, who said she would provide Hind with a place to live upon release, and make sure he was meeting his bail requirements.
However Magistrate Ronald Saines had to temporarily stand down the proceedings, as it was revealed that Hind was also facing court for a separate burglary offence - which had not been disclosed to the Magistrate earlier in the hearing.
Upon returning to the proceedings, a summary of the alleged burglary, which was said to have occurred to the Yuille Park P-8 Community College, was read aloud.
Magistrate Saines granted Hind bail with a curfew and conditions on movement.
"It appears to me that the residential circumstances reduce the risks that are somewhat obvious in regards to his offending over the years," Mr Saines said.
"This is serious offending, and there remains a significant likelihood that this man will receive imprisonment.
"I am happy that an application for bail should nevertheless be granted."
