The Courier

10-year-old boy in a stable condition after being hit by a car in Delacombe

By The Courier
Updated November 22 2022 - 6:00pm, first published 5:55pm
File picture.

A young boy has been taken to hospital after he was hit by a car in Delacombe on Tuesday afternoon.

