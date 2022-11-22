A young boy has been taken to hospital after he was hit by a car in Delacombe on Tuesday afternoon.
The incident happened at 3.30pm on Ascott Gardens Drive, as the 10-year-old from Bonshaw was riding his bike.
Ambulance Victoria confirmed the boy was taken to hospital for observation in a stable condition.
"A primary-school aged male was taken to Ballarat Base Hospital in a stable condition." the spokesperson said.
Details on injuries could not be confirmed.
Police said the driver of the car, a 23-year-old Winter Valley man, stopped at at the scene and spoke to officers.
Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A confidential report can also be made online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
The investigation remains ongoing.
