Bruce and Vicki Edward have bred and raced numerous feature race winners since establishing their Durham Park standardbred nursery in 2006.
Their Durham Lead property south of Ballarat has produced some of the Australasian harness racing scene's best performed youngsters.
With the breeding always to the forefront of their mind, the Edwards have tended to sell the colts they breed.
This has meant the the majority of their success as owners has been with fillies, predominantly in age races.
There have been exceptions along the way though and the SENtrack Inter Dominion Pacing Championship, which begins with the opening round of heats in Ballarat on Saturday night, provides one of them.
For the first time the Edwards have runners in an Inter Dominion - the Emma Stewart-trained trio of Act Now, Beyond Delight and Narutac Prince.
And not only have they managed to progress three into the grand circuit event, they are among a select group of males that Edwards have raced over the years.
"It's just the way it's turned out," Bruce Edward said
He said having the three four-year-olds in the series was also partly an outcome in a change in approach to racing over recent years.
He said they had made the call not to go too hard too early.
"If they're superstars you naturally look at all the classics, but in general we've decided not to rush them with the hope of them racing on with the hope of reaching grand circuit level."
Beyond Delight is a prime example of this approach, racing just six times as a two year-old and seven times as a three-year-old before stepping up to become a group 1 winner this season in a busier program.
Narutac Prince only raced once as a two-year-old before a much more prolific schedule last season. He has eased off again this year.
Act Now had more racing than his stablemates as a juvenile and then stepped it up to claim the Victoria Derby last season.
His build up to the Inter Dominion though has been a little lighter, including two relatively short blocks of racing.
Edward said although all three were highly talented, some thought had to go into whether they contested the Inter Dominion, given they were only four-year-olds.
"We thought it's a home series, so why wouldn't you if it's in your backyard."
Edward said the unknown factor was the impact the format of four races (three heats and a final) in two weeks would have.
Edward is upbeat about Act Now, which has won his past three races.
"He loves being in front and is really hard to get past."
He said if Act Now made the final and drew well he would be hard to beat - especially over the longer trip.
On Beyond Delight: "He's a little superstar. If he gets the right run he can be incredibly quick."
Edward said Narutac Prince also possessed a quick sprint. "We like him, but he's lightly raced. He has a lot of potential, but this might be a bit too early (in his career)."
The Inter Dominion's opening night features three pacing and three trotting heats on a 10-race program.
