Man hospitalised after Mount Helen crash

Ambulance Victoria has taken a man in his 40s to Grampians Health (Ballarat Base Hospital) after a car accident reported at 12.20am Wednesday.
The single-vehicle crash happened on Yankee Flat Road, near the corner of Gear Avenue.
Paramedics said they were called to the site at 12.30am and the man was driven to hospital in a stable condition with upper body injuries.
CFA volunteers from Buninyong-Mount Helen brigade were called to the scene.
Meanwhile, fire crews were called to a home in Warrenheip Street Buninyong at 9.37am.
Two trucks turned up - again from the Buninyong-Mount Helen brigade - to investigate an active fire alarm and had to force entry into the home.
The CFA said no sign of fire or smoke was discovered, but police were contacted as a procedure.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
