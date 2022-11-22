The Courier

Emergency services called to early morning Mount Helen accident

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated November 23 2022 - 11:01am, first published 10:10am
Man hospitalised after Mount Helen crash

Ambulance Victoria has taken a man in his 40s to Grampians Health (Ballarat Base Hospital) after a car accident reported at 12.20am Wednesday.

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

