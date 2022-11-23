The Courier

Romeril focused on creating a list which pushes for ongoing success in CHFL

By David Brehaut
Updated November 23 2022 - 2:21pm, first published 2:00pm
Kadek Irvan is going to be back in Creswick colours in 2023 after a second stint with Sebastopol this year.

Creswick coach Dean Romeril says this year's recruiting drive is all about investing in a sustainable future.

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

