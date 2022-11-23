Creswick coach Dean Romeril says this year's recruiting drive is all about investing in a sustainable future.
Romeril said his focus was on building a list which could push for ongoing success in the Central Highlands Football League.
"We're bringing in young guys who will stick around.
"I want a group which wants to bond and grow together," he said.
Romeril said the recruits secured to this point were under 23 years of age, providing a little extra height, and looking for opportunities to make a mark - something Creswick could offer.
He said the Wickers had a strong core of about 10 players who had graduated from the club's juniors and it was important to find players who fitted in well with them
Kadek Irvan is among Creswick's prime recruits to date.
He returns to the Doug Lindsay Reserve after spending this year with Sebastopol in the BFNL.
"He's a quality midfielder. He's a massive addition. It's great to have him back on board," Romeril said.
He said Irvan had impressed at the club in 2021, getting better as the season progressed.
"He now knows what to expect (in the CHFL), so he'll be able to get up and going from the outset."
Romeril said Irvan was a prime example of a young player looking for an opportunity at a senior level.
Irvan originally joined Sebastopol from Lake Boga in the Central Murray league in 2019, playing under-19s.
He made 12 senior appearances with Creswick when football returned in 2021, but spent all last season in the Sebastopol reserves.
Nick Pantzidis from Buninyong is another who Romerill is confident can grab his chance to play seniors after spending the past two years in the Bombers' reserves.
Romeril said he had been impressed by Pantziidis, who was a mate of Creswick's Luke Ryan, when he coached him in the CHFL under-18 representative side in 2018.
"I'm surprised he didn't get an opportunity (at Buninyong). He's skilful and has a lot of upside."
Matt Lawrie (Tatyoon) and Maryborough Magpies duo Connor McLeish and Brad Holland - all with some senior experience - are other signings for Creswick.
Lawries made his senior debut with Tatyoon in the Mininera District league in 2019 while still eligible to play under-16.5s.
Work commitments limited him to reserves form most of last season.
Jack Mason is Creswick's main loss to date.
He joined the Wickers from Sebastopol in 2021 and is moving to Nhill in the Wimmera league.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.