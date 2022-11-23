The Courier
Buninyong Bowling Club's night 150 years in the making

Updated November 24 2022 - 6:43pm, first published 7:00am
Buninyong Bowling Club President Graham Nicholson at the club on Thursday.

The Buninyong Bowling Club is looking ahead to what will be an historic weekend, as the club celebrates its 150th anniversary in style.

