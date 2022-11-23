The Buninyong Bowling Club is looking ahead to what will be an historic weekend, as the club celebrates its 150th anniversary in style.
The proud club, which boasts over 100 playing and social members, is hoping to see some familiar faces and some important faces back at the club on Saturday night to celebrate 150 years worth of history.
Buninyong Bowls Club President Graham Nicholson said it will be a "special" Saturday night.
"We're pretty proud of our history and Saturday's function is certainly something to look forward to," Nicholson said.
"We've invited a lot of older members and dignitaries from the bowling association, we're looking at having somewhere between 120 to 140 people on Saturday night."
Nicholson, who has been at the club for 17 years, said he has seen plenty of change in that time let alone 150 years.
The club still has direct ties to some of its earliest members, with a handful of current-day players continuing to carry the family names from the club's founding years.
"I've seen quite a bit of change around the club in my time. The building of our new clubrooms in 2013-14 was a highlight and when we progressed into the Premier division of bowls and we used to play against Geelong was a really exciting time," Nicholson said.
"It's amazing to know that there are still people affiliated with the club that are descendants of those who played for us back in the 1870s."
Nicholson described Buninyong as a "village inside a city", with the bowls community always bringing a special atmosphere to Buninyong on weekends.
"We have around 80 to 90 playing members and 30 to 40 social members," Nicholson said.
"We've had a lot of players that are multi-generational that have come through the club as well as a lot of people that are new to Ballarat who come and join our club."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.