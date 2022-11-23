A story-dance about animal welfare has won Ballarat Grammar's Junior School Wakakirri team a coveted national award.
The students performed a story-dance performance about monkeys captured from the jungle and experimented on until a lab assistant feels sorry for them and sets them free.
The scientists chase the monkeys, until the tables are turned and the scientists are captured.
Their Monkey See, Monkey Do performance in heats and the national final of the 2022 National Wakakirri Story-Dance Festival won the 28 pupils a national story award for excellence in performing arts and raising awareness about animal welfare.
More than 180 schools took part, creating story-dances that reflect students' thoughts, ideas and aspirations and inspired by the Wakakirri ethos that 'great stories inspire change'.
I think ... that everyone who did Wakakirri probably wanted to perform it again and again because it was so much fun watching the crowd smile when we try our hardest up on stage- Esther
For some of the Ballarat Grammar grade five/six team it was a two year project, with the competition cancelled last year because of COVID and this year's performance coming from the ideas first thought up in 2021.
The inspiration for their story-dance was a monkey motif given to all competing schools.
"I remember starting off last year when we were just picking the songs it was really exciting to figure out how big this was going to get," said grade six student Jess. "It was so fun getting to put ideas in to the dance and a really good way to get ideas about what we wanted to do."
After devising their story, music and dance the team rehearsed at lunchtimes and after school to perfect their performance.
"It was quite amazing to be able to go all the way to Melbourne from Ballarat and dance with all our friends and show our parents and other people what we can do, and to go back for the second round was amazing," Ruby said.
Fellow team member Esther said she loved performing in front of the large audience.
"I think ... that everyone who did Wakakirri probably wanted to perform it again and again because it was so much fun watching the crowd smile when we try our hardest up on stage," she said.
Wakakirri panel member Kristen Wantenaar said Ballarat Grammar's performance was "an exceptionally well-rehearsed performance with great commitment and energy".
