Cats, priests and Scottish folk song; an eclectic mix for a delightful afternoon

The concert presented last Sunday at St. John's Church, Soldiers Hill, was an eclectic mix of styles throughout history, allowing both performers space to highlight their talents.
Tenor Anthony Lee and organist James Flores curated a delightful program ranging from JS Bach to contemporary music.
James Flores bookended the concert in spectacular fashion, commencing with the exciting "Festival Toccata" of Percy Fletcher, a British composer best known for his brass band and military music, and closing the concert with Mendelssohn's "War March of the Priests". In between, Bach's "Piece d'orgue" contrasted with the classically structured and playful "Cat Suite" of contemporary Canadian composer Denis Bedard.
Anthony Lee, very much in the lyrical tenor mode, displayed an attractive vocal quality which worked very well within the parameters of the chosen program. With more solo experience and stronger projection the potential awaits. John Ireland's "Sea Fever" and the "Pie Jesu" from Faure's Requiem were successfully handled but Lee's strongest performance was with the traditional Scottish folk song "Loch Lomond".
The experience of working together showed in the comfortable ensemble work exhibited throughout the concert, contributing to the pleasant feeling of the performance overall.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.