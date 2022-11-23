The Courier
Review

Cats, priests and Scottish folk song; an eclectic mix for a delightful afternoon

By Bronislaw Sozanski
Updated November 23 2022 - 2:25pm, first published 2:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The concert presented last Sunday at St. John's Church, Soldiers Hill, was an eclectic mix of styles throughout history, allowing both performers space to highlight their talents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.