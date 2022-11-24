The big wet is here to stay, at least until January, when Ballarat is likely to get some close-to-normal weather.
Latest Bureau of Meteorology climate outlooks for the summer ahead show above-average rainfall is likely for the eastern states including central Victoria and especially on the coastal side of the divide.
"We've got a higher than normal chance of wetter than normal conditions for December," senior forecaster Michael Efron said.
"But for January, there is no real sign either way of it being either wetter or drier than normal."
So plan ahead for a possibly soggy festive season.
At this stage, Ballarat has a 65 to 70 per cent chance of exceeding its average December rainfall of 48.9 millimetres.
Fast forward to January and there's only a 55 to 60 percent chance of exceeding the average monthly rainfall of 40.3 millimetres.
Ballarat's data is based on records collected since 1908.
No part of the state is expected to experience below-average rainfall at any time until the end of February.
It's a similar story with Ballarat's expected temperatures.
"There's an increased chance of cooler weather during December - and it'll be closer to average in January," Mr Efron said.
"It's related to a couple of things including the influence of the negative Indian Ocean dipole - and will be starting to break down.
"When it's negative it usually means we have cooler and wetter conditions in Victoria
"The Indian Ocean is a long way but it does have a big impact on what happens here.
"In the Pacific Ocean we also have a La Nina event which again leads to wetter and cooler conditions.
"Over January we should start to see that weaken and we'll be heading towards more neutral conditions."
As of November 17, the bureau said the chance of exceeding 10 millimetres of rain for the month of January was 90 per cent for Ballarat, Skipton, Colac and Warrnambool..
It was 75 per cent for Maryborough, Castlemaine, Bendigo, Stawell, Hamilton and Casterton.
And the chance was 50 per cent for areas such as Horsham and Nhill.
But it's a very different story in Western Australia - with much of that state expected to have rainfall well below normal in the months ahead.
The big dry is expected to hit parts of South Australia early in the new year.
BoM forecasters have confidence in the current long-range forecast, describing its accuracy as "moderate to high".
So is it too early to talk about Christmas Day?
"We don't give out forecasts for Christmas this far ahead, but there was snow in Victorian Alpine resorts on Christmas Day 2006," Mr Efron said.
"Ballarat had a high of just 12 degrees on December 25 that year.
"And yet on December 10 - just a few weeks before - Ballarat airport had a high of 40 which is relatively rare at that elevation (435m)."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.