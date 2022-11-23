FESTIVE decorations on virtual Christmas trees will offer a chance for people to channel their giving spirit to the fight against cancer with homegrown research.
The internationally-renowned Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute has launched its Gift of Hope campaign as a glittering, environmentally friendly way for schools, businesses, clubs and the community to show they care and collectively help to make a difference.
FECRI is the only cancer research hub in regional Australia and relies solely on community support and philanthropy to make progress in finding more effective ways to treat and diagnose cancer.
The Institute's honourary director George Kannorakis said, in a statement to media, funds raised with virtual baubles would be a great boost to the team's cutting edge work.
"Families and friends are shattered by the way a challenging illness affects their loved ones," Professor Kannourakis said. "But whilst this disease kills, we must continue our part in researching for a cure."
Homegrown cancer research was the dying wish of Ballarat teenager Fiona Elsey, who made the first fundraising efforts before her death in 1991, age 14.
Her family, the community and her oncologist, the now-Professor Kannourakis, kept Fiona's dream alive. Fiona had been adamant such work could - and should - be done in Ballarat.
FECRI has grown to 15 research staff and five PhD candidates working on key projects, including tackling a broad range of cancers from leukaemia, bowel, ovarian, breast, bowel, renal, lung, melanoma, pancreatobiliary and haemoatological cancers.
Research predominantly focuses on the immune system and how it relates to cancer. The aim is to develop more targeted clinical treatment therapies.
FECRI's research into immunology and on other disease has been recognised worldwide.
For more details, or to add a bauble to the tree, visit: fecri.org.au or directly at treeofhope.com.au.
