Ballarat's Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute launches Gift of Hope

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated November 24 2022 - 7:39am, first published 7:30am
Christmas fundraising will support programs like Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute's world-class breast cancer research team Dr Arpita Poddar, Brendan Toohey, Dr Aparna Jayachandran, Dr Farah Ahmady. Picture FECRI

FESTIVE decorations on virtual Christmas trees will offer a chance for people to channel their giving spirit to the fight against cancer with homegrown research.

