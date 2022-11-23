A youth-led outdoor movie night among the vegetable patches aims to bring together the Ballarat community to welcome summer.
The event, showcasing the 2020 film In my Blood it Runs, will be held in partnership with Ballarat Action Climate Co-Op and Food Is Free.
During 2022, BACC and FIF have held joint events, including a Good Day to Grow workshop, Punks Arts workshop and sustainability workshop.
BACC's Marco Pasakos said the youth volunteers had had a wonderful year organising and running the events for the community.
"I hope the event will be a fun way to wrap up the hard work we have put into running the Green Fest event," Marco said.
"Additionally, this open air movie night is a great chance for the Ballarat community to take chance of the good weather and relax."
FIF secretary Katja Fiedler mentors and supports the BACC volunteers to plan, organise and deliver events.
She said the volunteers were excited to hold the movie night for the Ballarat community.
"We can't wait to ring in the summer as relaxed and fun as can be, with an open-air movie night amongst the veggie patches at Green Space," Ms Fiedler said.
The free event will include movie snacks, ice cream and fun outdoor games. It will be held on Saturday, November 26 from 6pm to 9pm.
While the event is free, organisers are asking people to register via https://events.humanitix.com/summer-movie-night.
