Dela, Eureka clash in return of premier netball grand final

Dela Oscars and Eureka Kellies will battle it out for Ballarat Netball Association's premier division title, The Athlete's Foot Cup.
Each won through to Tuesday night's grand final with wins in knockout semi-finals.
Eureka defeated Wendouree NA 57-28 and Dela downed Brown Hill Blaze 42-26 at the Llanberris Netball Centre.
Eureka and Wendouree defeated each other once in the six-round regular season, but their final encounter was all one-way.
For Dela, the win continued its unbeaten run in the four-team competition.
Dela and Eureka finished first and second on the ladder.
This season marks the return of The Athlete's Foot Cup after a two-year absence owing to COVID-19 restrictions.
The same clubs met when a grand final was last played in 2019, with the dominant Dela putting its name of the trophy for the eighth time in the past 10 years unde the coaching of Jo Dash.
Jenni Nicholls is again coach of Eureka, which will be trying to avenge that outcome with several players from that year back.
Unbeaten minor premier Eureka Klassics will meet Dela Dragons, which finished second, in the Lafferty Shield grand final.
The lafferty shield this season attracted six teams.
Semi-finals:
Dela Dragons 43 d Dela Vixens 37
Eureka Klassics 42 d Brown Hill Stars 36
