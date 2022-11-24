The Courier

Leaders meet in The Athlete's Foot Cup decider

November 24 2022 - 2:00pm
Dela, Eureka clash in return of premier netball grand final

Dela Oscars and Eureka Kellies will battle it out for Ballarat Netball Association's premier division title, The Athlete's Foot Cup.

