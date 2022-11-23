Ballarat organisations and the council are raising awareness of gender-based violence and calling for action to prevent it.
The City of Ballarat and other organisations are supporting the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, a global campaign dedicated to ending gender-based violence.
A number of events will be held in Ballarat to support the campaign, which runs for 16 days from November 25 to December 10 - International Human Rights Day.
City of Ballarat deputy mayor Amy Johnson said gender-based violence was recognised as one of the most persistent and devastating human rights violations of our time.
She said the council's key message during the campaign was to respect women: call it out.
"That encourages people to go from potentially just hearing sexist or derogatory language in regard to women and not saying anything, to actually take steps to show that they don't approve or support that type of language in regard to women," Cr Johnson said.
"Some of the strategies, if you're not comfortable directly saying 'hey that's not ok', include leaving an awkward silence, making a joke in response about how outdated those views are or perhaps even giving a disapproving look or leaving the room."
Currently in Australia, one woman a week is murdered by their partner or ex-partner, while one in five women will experience sexual violence in their life time and one in three women will experience physical violence.
Statistics show Ballarat has higher rates of reported family violence incidents than the state average.
"It's important that people in the community know that being disrespectful in regard to women based on gender is completely unacceptable," Cr Johnson said.
How you choose to respond to sexism matters - by promoting respect and equality, you can shift attitudes and behaviours that drive violence against women.- Cr Amy Johnson
Cr Johnson said organisations supported the campaign.
"The more that we work in collaboration with local organisations, as we are during this campaign, the more likely it is that the message will be spread more broadly across the community."
A Pot of Courage is involved in this campaign because it was born out of a prevention violence against women project.
A Pot of Courage founder and co-ordinator Shiree Pilkinton said the social enterprise cafe had created a safe space to have conversations around gender-based violence.
"It's set up as a very much culturally safe space but it has become a safe space in general so we have many marginalised groups in the community who get in our cafe," Ms Pilkinton said.
We want to keep encouraging people who perhaps feel marginalised that there is this space.- Shiree Pilkinton
Ms Pilkinton said the campaign provided a good opportunity to raise awareness and education in the community, including those from culturally diverse backgrounds.
"We may need to continue to educate as well on what support is available in this region and just to help them feel connected," she said.
Ballarat events include a panel at the Robert Clark Horticultural Centre and Lake Wendouree twilight walk on November 25.
A Ballarat East Neighbourhood House lunch and presentation featuring three inspiring Ballarat women will be held at Barkly Square on December 1. To register go to https://www.ballarateastnh.org.au/
