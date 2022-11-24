Special publication
A NEW season is always accompanied by a sense of excitement and fervent planning for what's in store, and none more so than summer.
Mark these 10 events in your diary now so you're sorted when summer rolls in.
1. Christmas in Ballarat, from December 1. Ballarat's CBD comes alive this festive season, with crowd favourites such as the floral reindeer and Ballarat Christmas Tree, plus live music, roving entertainment, children's arts and crafts, and more.
2. Spilt Milk, December 3. One of Australia's most in-demand and fastest-selling music festivals is returning to Ballarat this summer, with a massive line-up of international and local names.
3. Eureka Day, December 3 - 4. Join the Eureka Centre to mark the 168th anniversary of the Eureka Stockade with talks, live music and creative activities for the whole family.
4. Victorian Medieval Festival, December 3 - 4. Step back in time and join in for a full weekend of fun at the Victorian Medieval Festival. Held at Kryal Castle, see jousting knights, an action-packed combat tournament, reenactor's village, Birds of Prey on the arena and more.
5. Federation University Road National Championships, January 6 - 10. The Federation University Road National Championships takes Australia's best cyclists to Ballarat in a battle for the coveted green and gold National Champions jersey. Featuring an exciting five-day program, cyclists will see, experience and participate in the ultimate week of Aussie cycling.
6. Summer Sundays, January: 8, 15, 22 and 29. Get ready for four afternoons of live music, food and fun from 4 - 8pm on each Sunday in January. Summer Sundays will feature household names, emerging talent and accomplished local artists.
7. Fireworks Spectacular, January 15. Celebrate summer in Ballarat with the city's biggest fireworks display this January. When the music ends at Summer Sundays, the fun begins at Lake Wendouree, with 15-minutes of fireworks launching from 9.30pm.
8. Picnic in the Park, January 26. The newest addition to the City of Ballarat summer events calendar is set to land in Victoria Park on Australia Day. Gather your family and friends for a relaxed afternoon with delicious food, market stalls, kids' activities and entertainment.
This story is from the new summer edition of Out & About magazine. Click here to find out more about these events and read the entire publication online.
9. Ballarat Beer Festival, February 18. The countdown is on for summer's unmissable beer event, the Ballarat Beer Festival. The 2023 event will showcase more than 100 different independent craft brews from across Australia, as well as award-winning wines. Plus live music, kids activities and more.
10. Made of: Ballarat Experiences, throughout February 2023. Taste, roast, dig and blend your way through a diverse series of seasonal experiences that are Made of: Ballarat. From bushfoods to botanicals, truffle hunting to churning butter, find a workshop that sparks your curiosity.
