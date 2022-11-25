The Courier

Inverleigh 82yo takes reins as Ballarat launches premier harness racing series

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated November 25 2022 - 11:52am, first published 11:00am
Inverleigh veteran trainer-driver Bob Kuchenmeister with his Inter Dominion trotting hope Leanne Leanne. Pictured by Harness Racing Victoria.

Bob Kuchenmeister is preparing for his first drive in harness racing's most prestigious event, the Inter Dominion, at the ripe old age of 82.

Local News

