Bob Kuchenmeister is preparing for his first drive in harness racing's most prestigious event, the Inter Dominion, at the ripe old age of 82.
The Inverleigh-based octogenarian will take the reins behind his mare Leanne Leeann in the second heat of the SENTrack Inter Dominion Trotting Championship in Ballarat on Saturday night.
Kuchenmeister admits he had not harboured ambitions of taking part in the series right up until this week.
The six-year-old mare has defied the odds in the past, and again she has managed to string together some consistent recent form despite interruption to her normal routine courtesy of the incessant rain.
"I haven't been able to get on my track at home which isn't far from the Barwon River, so I have been taking her to Mick Cole's place at Bannockburn," Kuchenmeister said.
While the veteran horseman will be making his on-track debut in the Inter Dominion at Bray Raceway, he has enjoyed participating on two previous occasions with group 1 placegetter Illawong Ian in 2004 and 2006.
"I wasn't allowed to drive in the city back then, so I got Brian Gath to drive him and he ended up winning the consolation the first time around," he said.
In 2006, Illawong Ian provided Kuchenmeister with a career highlight when he qualified for the Inter Dominion final at Moonee Valley.
Kuchenmeister combined his occupation as a limousine driver with training trotters for many years after saluting with the unusually named pacer Devrats in the early 1970s.
"I got him from the pound and he was a bag of bones so I named him Devrats, which is starved backwards," he said.
Kuchenmeister recalls first setting eyes on Leanne Leeann after breeder Paul Powles asked him to "take this mare".
"He told me that I had to go and catch her each day and she'll come round, but it took a couple of months to get her to like me," he said.
Kuchenmeister concedes perfecting Leanne Leeann's footwear is a time-consuming exercise.
"She is a technically difficult horse to shoe as she hits her knee and a back boot," he said.
Kuchenmeister, the second oldest active licensed driver in Victoria, is intent on enjoying the experience on the biggest stage of all in the next fortnight.
"When else I am going to get the chance to drive in an Inter Dominion?" he said.
The Ballarat meeting features 10 races, with three Inter Dominion pacing heats and three trotting heats.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.