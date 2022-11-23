The Courier
City of Ballarat votes to end in-home aged care support programs

The City of Ballarat will end offering services such as domestic, shopping and personal assistance under the Commonwealth Home Support Program by at latest June 30 2023.

The City of Ballarat has voted to cease providing its in-home aged care programs at a council meeting on Wednesday night.

