The City of Ballarat has voted to cease providing its in-home aged care programs at a council meeting on Wednesday night.
It was a seven to one vote in favour of the decision.
Cr Mark Harris moved the motion saying while he understood the community's "reticence" regarding the move, he highlighted the council's governance in "health dynamics" is "not the best".
He said he was "not sure" a "model based around local government" would be the best way forward.
"It is time for us to move this last step," Cr Harris said.
Cr Ben Taylor seconded the motion saying "the timing is right" for such a move.
Similarly, Cr Belinda Coates recognised the council was in between "a rock and a hard place" coming to such a conclusion but was encouraged to support the officer's recommendations due to the greater benefit it could bring for the city's elderly.
Cr Coates said she was compelled to speak in favour of the motion despite it "not [being] easy" for her to do so as the move presents a "potential for much better outcomes for older people in the community".
"I don't want to put their wellbeing at risk," she said.
City of Ballarat mayor Cr Des Hudson cemented the council's stance on the move saying such services are "not suited to be the provision of local government".
"The timing is right; I support the [officer's] recommendation," Cr Hudson said.
Cr Daniel Moloney, who was the only one to oppose the motion, proposed a 12 month deferral on the decision making process.
"We should have a heightened interest in our most vulnerable," he said.
Cr Moloney said he was aware the council "can't do everything" but felt more could be done in the realm of local government's advocacy in the aged care sector.
"I'm concerned we haven't done enough work to lobby the federal government for more support," he said.
Cr Moloney also queried whether the move to outsource aged care programs was financially motivated.
However, the City of Ballarat director community wellbeing Matthew Wilson confirmed on Wednesday night that was not the case.
"It is not a cost saving exercise," Mr Wilson said.
He said the motion was "based on information" and "not speculation" having "been in development for many years".
Mr Wilson said he was "more than happy to provide updates to council and any interested parties" going forward.
A total of 2218 clients and 57 staff will be "impacted" by the decision.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
