Collision shuts down busy Alfredton street

UPDATE 9.45am:
Ambulance Victoria has confirmed one patient is being transported to the Ballarat Base Hospital in a stable condition.
PREVIOUSLY:
Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash on Gillies Street in Alfredton involving multiple vehicles.
Northbound traffic on Gillies Street is being diverted along Cardwell Avenue as the clean up continues.
It's understood at least two cars were involved in the crash, about 8.50am.
Ambulance crews are on scene but it's not clear if anyone was taken to hospital.
Ambulance Victoria, Fire Rescue Victoria, and the CFA have been contacted for further information.
