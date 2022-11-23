The Courier
Updated

Collision shuts down busy Alfredton street

Updated November 24 2022 - 10:12am, first published 9:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency crews attend the scene in Alfredton. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson

UPDATE 9.45am:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.