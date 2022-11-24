A Sebastopol woman found guilty of smashing in her neighbour's windows and threatening to bash her has has been refused leave to appeal her sentence.
Shelley McBain, 46, was sentenced to 10 months in prison at the County Court in Melbourne on August 10, 2022, charged with unlawful assault and criminal damage.
The charges came from an incident in February 2021, in which McBain, alongside her daughter Jessica Strebs, 28, verbally harassed and smashed the windows of a neighbour's house in Sebastopol.
County Court Judge Kate Hawkins handed McBain a seven month sentence on the common law assault charge, and a three month sentence on the criminal damage charge - to be served cumulatively for a total of 10 months.
Meanwhile, Strebs was given a six month sentence on the common law assault charge, and three months on criminal damage, to be served concurrently.
Strebs was also sentenced to a month imprisonment for committing an indictable offense on bail - resulting in a total effective sentence of seven months.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The difference in sentencing length was the basis for McBain's request for leave to appeal at the Victorian Supreme Court on November 10, 2022.
McBain's legal counsel, Vinod C Nath, argued an appeal to her sentence should be granted due to the sentence being "manifestly disparate in comparison to that imposed on the co-accused (Strebs) for the same offending".
In a ruling handed down on Thursday, Justices Emilios Kyrou, Lex Lasry and Peter Kidd revoked McBain's leave to appeal, finding "no merit" to the grounds Mr Nath put forward.
The Justices said Strebs was given a lesser sentence due to several factors, including; she was the daughter of McBain, and 18 years younger, she suffered from childhood disadvantage and she was pregnant at time of sentencing.
The Justices also cited a lengthy neuropsychological report from 2019 revealing a history of learning difficulties, a head injury, substance abuse and mental health issues.
"The judge (Judge Hawkins) was well entitled to sentence the applicant (McBain) as she did and the following differences between the circumstances of the applicant and Strebs are sufficient to justify a lesser sentence for Strebs," the Justices said in a statement.
The application for leave to appeal was not granted, meaning McBain will need to complete the rest of the sentence.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.