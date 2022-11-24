Seven races for Ballarat picnic meeting

Ballarat Turf Club has programmed seven races for a picnic race meeting on Saturday.
Racing Victoria transferred the meeting from Woolamai to Ballarat's synthetic track to ensure the picnic racing season made a start after a series ofd cancellations.
It is a new venture for the BTC, with $5000 stakemoney for each race.
Anthony Cosgriff, who has enjoyed his share of success on the picnic circuit, is among a handful of Ballarat trainers with starters.
He has Who Are Those Guys and Warracknabeal maiden winner Helen's Boy.
Each is having their first taste of picnic racing, but they do have plenty experience on the Ballarat synthetic track.
Helen's Boy has been placed twice in 10 starts on the surface.
The first event, a maiden over 1050m, is scheduled to be run at 1.05pm.
