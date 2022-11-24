Ryan Duffy will make his debut as a trainer on one of Australian harness racing's biggest stages.
The young Gordon-based horseman will have charge of reigning pacing champion Boncel Benjamin in the opening round of heats of the Inter Dominion in Ballarat on Saturday.
He takes over the care of the seven-year-old from fellow Gordon trainer Tim McGuigan, who had Boncel Benjamin for just two starts.
Duffy will also take the drive.
Boncel Benjamin won last year's Inter Dominion final in Sydney at big odds when trained by Jason Grimson in New South Wales, but has not saluted since.
The gelding is raced by Duffy's mother Julie and has been trained by father Steven in the Goulburn Valley.
Boncel Benjamin is the rank outsider for the third and final pacing heat at Bray Raceway.
The Inter Dominion will feature three pacing and and three trotting heats in Ballarat before the running of more heats at Shepparton on Tuesday night, Geelong on Saturday, December 3, and then the finals at Melton on Saturday, December 10.
Ballarat district stables have a strong hand in the pacing series, led by Cardigan's Emma Stewart and Myrniong-based Jess Tubbs.
Three NSW pacers head the betting market to take out the championship, with Majestic Cruiser and this year's Ballarat Pacing Cup winner Spirit Of St Louis quoted at $5.50 at fixed odds, with Expensive Ego $6.
Expensive Ego was first past the post in last year's Inter Dominion final, but lost the race on protest.
The Tubbs-trained Better Eclipse is next at $7 followed by Emma Stewart's Mach Dan ($9), Act Now ($11) and Honolua Bay ($12).
New Zealand's Bolt For Brilliance ($2.50) is favourite for the trotting series ahead of Queen Elida ($4) and another Tubbs contender Just Believe ($5), which was placed in last year's final.
